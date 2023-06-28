Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Window Abstract in Blue
Looking for "doors", one oft sees windows. Sorry I haven't been commenting...definitely on the to-do list and moving up all the time!
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1663
photos
96
followers
103
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
27th June 2023 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
blue
,
abstract
,
eotb-151
,
abstract-74
