Loneliness & Nostalgia

My history course continues and this latest lesson was the beginnings of hand-held cameras as well as their use to document social issues ala Jacob Riis. My assignment was to document a social issue of our time.

Isolation and loneliness is certainly an issue we face in the US regarding our aging population. I'm glad to say that although I am part of that population I am not experiencing the loneliness...at least not yet and hopefully not for a long time to come.