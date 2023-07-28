Previous
Next
Watching the Clouds Float By by granagringa
20 / 365

Watching the Clouds Float By

I guess I wasn't the only one watching the clouds and sky. Ok, the pigeons were probably watching for predators, but I'll just romanticise them for the moment.
The Darkroom theme for this week is cloudscape. Join there with tag darkroom-cloudscape.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise