Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
23 / 365
Movement in Blue
The Darkroom theme this week was movement...lazy photographer, on couch, looking up!
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1678
photos
93
followers
100
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
13th August 2023 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
blue
,
monochrome
,
slow-shutter
,
darkroom-movement
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close