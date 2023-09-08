Sign up
30 / 365
Rock Stars of the Willamette
I'm trying to appreciate this river as much as possible before we move from Oregon to south coastal North Carolina. I can't even imagine how much I'm going to miss this place!!!
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
1685
photos
92
followers
102
following
8% complete
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Views
4
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
8th September 2023 9:40am
Tags
reflection
,
rocks
,
river
,
oregon
,
riverscape
