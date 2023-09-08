Previous
Rock Stars of the Willamette by granagringa
Rock Stars of the Willamette

I'm trying to appreciate this river as much as possible before we move from Oregon to south coastal North Carolina. I can't even imagine how much I'm going to miss this place!!!
