31 / 365
Commercial St, South Salem ONLY
For future nostalgia...this is around the corner from where we are moving from. Hubby wanted the reminder.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1687
photos
93
followers
102
following
8% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
13th September 2023 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
signs
,
oregon
,
street-signs
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 17th, 2023
