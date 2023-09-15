Sign up
32 / 365
Parking Lot Graphic
Waiting for my appointment; looking out into the parking lot. Attempting to be creative.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1687
photos
93
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
15th September 2023 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
blue
,
cars
,
abstract
,
shapes
,
graphic
,
parking-lot
,
abstract-76
