In Transit

There's a challenge on now for people in transit...well, I remembered the "in transit" part but not the people...tho in this one can barely see the capt leaning back in his capt's seat.

I don't usually see this sternwheeler actually moving on the river so that was a treat. And I liked the idea of intransit but in what year? Hope you enjoy the image and thanks always for letting me know you are there!