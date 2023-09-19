Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
35 / 365
In Transit (black & white)
A conversion of yesterday's image for the current black & white challenge (rule of thirds). I wouldn't have thought of doing this were it not for seeing the challenge, but I like it. It adds to the old-time image, I think. Let me know your take...
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1690
photos
93
followers
102
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
18th September 2023 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
river
,
landscape
,
boat
,
black&white
,
rule-of-thirds
,
old-time
,
riverscape
,
bw-83
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close