Pink Sidewalk Stain by granagringa
38 / 365

Pink Sidewalk Stain

When I originally saw this spot, I thought someone had spilt strawberry ice-cream. But the stain stayed and it got walked through and ridden through and etched, as it were.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
What an unusual find, it makes a great abstract.
September 29th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Cool
September 29th, 2023  
