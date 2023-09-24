Sign up
Previous
38 / 365
Pink Sidewalk Stain
When I originally saw this spot, I thought someone had spilt strawberry ice-cream. But the stain stayed and it got walked through and ridden through and etched, as it were.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
3
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1693
photos
93
followers
102
following
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
23rd September 2023 2:45pm
Tags
pink
,
abstract
,
sidewalk
,
abstract-76
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
What an unusual find, it makes a great abstract.
September 29th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Cool
September 29th, 2023
