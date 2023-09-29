Previous
Clouding Stieglitz 1 by granagringa
39 / 365

Clouding Stieglitz 1

Not sure how I missed seeing this challenge all month, but I'm in under the wire by one day. The lazy photographer shooting from the balcony! Artist Challenge - Alfred Stieglitz "elements" - cloudscapes / abstracts.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise