39 / 365
Clouding Stieglitz 1
Not sure how I missed seeing this challenge all month, but I'm in under the wire by one day. The lazy photographer shooting from the balcony! Artist Challenge - Alfred Stieglitz "elements" - cloudscapes / abstracts.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
abstract
,
cloudscape
,
artist-challenge
,
a-stieglitz
,
abstract-76
