Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
56 / 365
Oh, But For the Coffee, cropped
Rob Z
@robz
suggested cropping yesterday's image...I didn't go quite as far as she suggested but great suggestion. I think it works much better. Thanks !
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1711
photos
96
followers
102
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
27th October 2023 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
kitchen
,
mesh
,
minimal-43
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close