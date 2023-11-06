Previous
Kite Festival at Carolina Beach by granagringa
60 / 365

Kite Festival at Carolina Beach

We did get to go to the Kite Festival....here's the first of the shots to be uploaded. So colorful and a beautiful day.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Granagringa

