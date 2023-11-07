Sign up
Previous
61 / 365
At the Beach
A quieter moment during the kite festival.
Thanks for all your lovely comments on the kite festival image. Truly appreciated.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
1716
photos
95
followers
102
following
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
silhouette
,
seascape
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2023
