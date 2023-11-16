Sign up
62 / 365
First Sunset
The first sunset from our new apartment. We are facing west, overlooking the Cape Fear River in southern North Carolina. I have the feeling there will be lots of sunset images in my posting...so pretty, so easy, and right here!!!
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
2
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1718
photos
97
followers
103
following
17% complete
Tags
sunset
,
river
judith deacon
What a great spot you have chosen, perfect sunsets!
November 25th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Happy new home Madeline
November 25th, 2023
