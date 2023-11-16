Previous
First Sunset by granagringa
First Sunset

The first sunset from our new apartment. We are facing west, overlooking the Cape Fear River in southern North Carolina. I have the feeling there will be lots of sunset images in my posting...so pretty, so easy, and right here!!!
Granagringa

My name is Madeline
judith deacon
What a great spot you have chosen, perfect sunsets!
November 25th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Happy new home Madeline
November 25th, 2023  
