Hope or Gloom by granagringa
63 / 365

Hope or Gloom

Rain on the river, diffused sunlight reflected. My husband thought this looked like hope versus gloom. More hope...at least that's the wish; especially as it is husband's birthday!
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Granagringa

May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
