63 / 365
Hope or Gloom
Rain on the river, diffused sunlight reflected. My husband thought this looked like hope versus gloom. More hope...at least that's the wish; especially as it is husband's birthday!
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
63
365 Year 8 & beyond
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
17th November 2023 10:46am
reflection
water
river
abstract
raindrops
monotone
minimal
