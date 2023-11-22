Sign up
Sunset ala Eva
Not taken for the current artist challenge, but I think it (sort-of-ish) fits. I'll have to see what else I might find.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1721
photos
97
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
22nd November 2023 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
marina
,
icm
,
ac-polak
,
river-scape
