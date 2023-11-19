Sign up
Previous
65 / 365
Chairs
Outdoor cafe with plastic chairs and orange reflections...
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
3
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Tags
reflections
,
chairs
,
patterns
,
full-frame
Shutterbug
ace
It makes an interesting abstract.
November 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the editing, great abstract. fav.
November 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 26th, 2023
