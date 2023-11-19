Previous
Chairs by granagringa
65 / 365

Chairs

Outdoor cafe with plastic chairs and orange reflections...
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
17% complete

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It makes an interesting abstract.
November 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love the editing, great abstract. fav.
November 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 26th, 2023  
