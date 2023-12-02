Previous
Next
The Mist Makes its Own Impression by granagringa
69 / 365

The Mist Makes its Own Impression

Another misty morning on the river. Another atmospheric image. Another "impressionistic" image for the current artist challenge, altho I don't know if this really counts as I didn't really do anything but shoot!
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise