A Hint of Gold on the River This Morning by granagringa
A Hint of Gold on the River This Morning

Just a nice morning shot....zooming in across the river. Hope you all have a touch of gold in your day.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the warm tones.
December 5th, 2023  
Cheryl Rose ace
Gives off a lovely warm feeling - just what I could do with on a damp cold Welsh afternoon 🙂
December 5th, 2023  
