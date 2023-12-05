Sign up
69 / 365
A Hint of Gold on the River This Morning
Just a nice morning shot....zooming in across the river. Hope you all have a touch of gold in your day.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1724
photos
98
followers
104
following
18% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
5th December 2023 4:16am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
river
sooc
weeks
riverbank
golden-hour
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture of the warm tones.
December 5th, 2023
Cheryl Rose
Gives off a lovely warm feeling - just what I could do with on a damp cold Welsh afternoon 🙂
December 5th, 2023
