76 / 365
When the Moon Meets the Sunset
PS changed the saturation with "auto color"...love how the nightly view changes.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
4
3
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
1738
photos
99
followers
105
following
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Views 7
7
Comments 4
4
Fav's 3
3
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
14th December 2023 2:31pm
sky
moon
sunset
blue
skyscape
low-horizon
LManning (Laura)
ace
So pretty! Love that little sickle moon.
January 4th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lovely color contrast
January 4th, 2024
Kathy
ace
How lovely.
January 4th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a delight for you - to be able to see a different sunset each night. I like the lower layers - and then there's the little moon, way up there.
January 4th, 2024
