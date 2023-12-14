Previous
When the Moon Meets the Sunset by granagringa
76 / 365

When the Moon Meets the Sunset

PS changed the saturation with "auto color"...love how the nightly view changes.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
LManning (Laura) ace
So pretty! Love that little sickle moon.
January 4th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Lovely color contrast
January 4th, 2024  
Kathy ace
How lovely.
January 4th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a delight for you - to be able to see a different sunset each night. I like the lower layers - and then there's the little moon, way up there.
January 4th, 2024  
