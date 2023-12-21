Sign up
78 / 365
Mast Reflected
Reflections of the masts of the a sailboat with a bit of ICM added. I'm fascinated by the abstract shapes, altho when I rotated it, the image most reminded me of an EKG reading! Thanks always for your visits and comments.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1733
photos
98
followers
105
following
Views
5
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
21st December 2023 1:49pm
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
river
,
abstract
,
sooc
,
icm
