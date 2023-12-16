Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
One Little Candle in the Night
The Theme this week at the Darkroom is candlelit. I know it's late in the week, but not too late to join..tag darkroom-candlelit.
This is a second version for me on the theme. Let your light shine!
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1731
photos
99
followers
105
following
20% complete
View this month »
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
16th December 2023 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
candle
,
flame
,
dusk
,
blue-hour
,
theme-december2023
,
darkroom-candlelit
Dorothy
ace
Very nice.
December 17th, 2023
