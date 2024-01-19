Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
Through the Reeds
Finally pulled out the SONY A6500 instead of the small point & shoot. Fun to play with again, even if it doesn't seem to be working just quite right! hmm..
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1743
photos
99
followers
105
following
24% complete
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Tags
abstract
,
bokeh
,
evening
,
reeds
,
monotone
