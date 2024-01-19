Previous
Through the Reeds by granagringa
88 / 365

Through the Reeds

Finally pulled out the SONY A6500 instead of the small point & shoot. Fun to play with again, even if it doesn't seem to be working just quite right! hmm..
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise