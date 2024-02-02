Sign up
94 / 365
Afternoon at the Marina in Black and White
Not quite a landscape for the FOR24 but close as I can get at the moment...another shot from the balcony....I really do have to get out more!!! Thanks for all the comments and favs on yesterday's post...I am flattered and honored!
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1749
photos
98
followers
105
following
Views
3
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
1st February 2024 1:11pm
Tags
b&w
,
boats
,
river
,
marina
,
black&white
,
backlight
,
riverscape
,
for2024
