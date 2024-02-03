Sign up
Previous
95 / 365
From the Costco Parking Lot in Black & White
From home and balcony to Costco & its parking lot...not terribly exciting adventures these days, but, hey, just the things of daily life. Another phone shot with some google editing to bring out tones. Thanks always for visits.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
2
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1750
photos
98
followers
105
following
26% complete
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
2nd February 2024 4:45pm
b&w
,
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
monochrome
,
black&white
,
gray-tones
,
for2024
Madeleine Pennock
That is stunning, like a woodcut!
February 3rd, 2024
Granagringa
ace
@marshwader
Thank you, and I've been meaning to thank you for all your thoughtful comments and your critiques is much appreciated!
February 3rd, 2024
