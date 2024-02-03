Previous
From the Costco Parking Lot in Black & White by granagringa
From home and balcony to Costco & its parking lot...not terribly exciting adventures these days, but, hey, just the things of daily life. Another phone shot with some google editing to bring out tones. Thanks always for visits.
Granagringa

May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Madeleine Pennock
That is stunning, like a woodcut!
February 3rd, 2024  
Granagringa ace
@marshwader Thank you, and I've been meaning to thank you for all your thoughtful comments and your critiques is much appreciated!
February 3rd, 2024  
