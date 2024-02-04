Previous
Hidden Stream in Black & White by granagringa
96 / 365

Hidden Stream in Black & White

This stream is somewhat hidden behind buildings, including the doctor's office! Nice to find this while hubby had his appointment! Balcony, Costco, and the now Doctor...my life is definitely cotidian these days!
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Granagringa

@granagringa
My name is Madeline
