96 / 365
Hidden Stream in Black & White
This stream is somewhat hidden behind buildings, including the doctor's office! Nice to find this while hubby had his appointment! Balcony, Costco, and the now Doctor...my life is definitely cotidian these days!
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
0
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1752
photos
98
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
5th February 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
stream
,
for2024
,
bw-87
