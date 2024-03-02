Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
101 / 365
Blues in Soft Focus
Soft focus..using a plastic bag filter. You can see what they really look like
@thedarkroom
.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1757
photos
97
followers
104
following
27% complete
View this month »
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
2nd March 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
music
,
jazz
,
filter
,
musicians
,
black&white
,
impressionism
,
soft-focus
,
intstruments
Dave
ace
Nice effect
March 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close