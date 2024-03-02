Previous
Blues in Soft Focus by granagringa
101 / 365

Blues in Soft Focus

Soft focus..using a plastic bag filter. You can see what they really look like @thedarkroom.

2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Dave ace
Nice effect
March 3rd, 2024  
