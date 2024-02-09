Sign up
98 / 365
Urban Architecture Graphic
Lots of "blocks" in current American urban architecture. Fo the architecture segment of flash-or-red February. Redevelopment and urban "renewal" of the river front area leading to hotels and apartment blocks.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
Tags
b&w
,
buildings
,
architecture
,
blocks
,
black&white
,
shapes
,
graphics
,
for2024
,
architecture-3
