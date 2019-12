Generation ...no gap!

We had a wonderful Christmas Day at our daughter Cathys house yesterday. Cathy & Garth are wonderful hosts & usually have the home family calling in during the day.

We cooked the turkey but all the rest is down to them.



Three good things:

1. Lovely to have Jack home from Japan for the holiday season.

2. The turkey cooked perfectly!

3. Talking to family we miss in New Zealand. They do seem very close when we hear them on the phone!

4. We all count our blessings of which we have many!