Cinema...Flower Bowl

This is a very fancy cinema!

Plush seats with little tables at the side for your glass of wine!

Double sofas roomy enough to take three people & even cushions for your back!

A very pleasant experience altogether!

Saw Little Women, a charming film from a slightly different angle!

If there is anyone out there who hasn’t actually read the book I would be surprised but if you haven’t it’s a little bit confusing I would imagine, it switches back & forth frequently!



You have a picture in your mind what the characters look like & generally all were as I thought except for Amy who had far too modern a face for my liking plus she was bigger than I imagined, good actress though!

Jo was perfect!



Three good things:

1. Allowed to take my coffee into the cinema.

2. My favourite book come to life!

3. We have another viewer, not in the position to buy yet but you can’t say no can you?