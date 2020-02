These are my sister in laws hens ducks.



Our hens went here last summer when we thought we had sold our house.

She does love them all & is very attentive to them going out at 7.15am every morning to feed & let them out.

Mr Fox has been here many times at all times of the day but just lately all are safe.



Three good things:

1. A proper woolly jumper!

2. Hyacinths on the kitchen table.

3. The cold wind has dropped...a frosty night I think!