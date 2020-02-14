Previous
The Bombshell by happypat
The Bombshell

A rather quaint named shop in Garstang, it has some nice clothes. A lovely home furnishing shop next door too!

I just like the name!

Harry & I have been out to Lytham today....not the best weather as it rained hard.

Three good things:
1. As we drove along the sea shore to visit Blackpool M&S we were diverted away from the promenade i presume because of the forecast high seas & bad weather expected from Storm Dennis.
Couldn’t help being so thankful we didn’t live in those very deprived areas of Blackpool we had to drive through...it’s not a happy place behind the holiday facade it portrays.
2. Lytham was a completely different kettle of fish...just a few miles down the coast & it’s a different world...very genteel with expensive shops.
3. Doing a bit of holiday shopping!
Pat Knowles

ace
Pat Knowles
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
julia ace
It does look a lovely shop .. certainly make you go and have a look .. Weather sound horrendous ..
February 14th, 2020  
Boo ace
haha love the name as well. I have a favvo shop..actually two, in Aberystwyth... Polly is the name, I love their clothes
February 14th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro Its not good weather here Julz but at least we aren’t having to prepare for being flooded again! Our daughter Cathy is sitting in Auckland airport as I write....they are waiting for the 9am flight down to Christchurch. Strange to think she is so near you!
February 14th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
@huvesaker Ha ha a bit of a long way to pop over & buy clothes Boo!
February 14th, 2020  
Boo ace
@happypat yup....but I do go in there every time I am in the UK
February 14th, 2020  
