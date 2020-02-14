The Bombshell

A rather quaint named shop in Garstang, it has some nice clothes. A lovely home furnishing shop next door too!



I just like the name!



Harry & I have been out to Lytham today....not the best weather as it rained hard.



Three good things:

1. As we drove along the sea shore to visit Blackpool M&S we were diverted away from the promenade i presume because of the forecast high seas & bad weather expected from Storm Dennis.

Couldn’t help being so thankful we didn’t live in those very deprived areas of Blackpool we had to drive through...it’s not a happy place behind the holiday facade it portrays.

2. Lytham was a completely different kettle of fish...just a few miles down the coast & it’s a different world...very genteel with expensive shops.

3. Doing a bit of holiday shopping!