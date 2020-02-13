Pillow cases galore

I spent the afternoon ironing all todays bedding used by the B&Bers.

I actually like ironing bedding. I have one of those ironing presses you can use sitting down. I watch TV while I’m doing it, usually Escape to the Country.

I managed to get the sheets reasonably dry outside & finished them off over the Aga.



I must remember to order a new cover as it was a real nuisance coming off the board today.



Three good things:

1. Cathy & Garth finally got off on their holiday this morning. Plane delayed over three hours & diverted via Doha to Auckland & then on to Christchurch. This flight has been a real saga over the last few weeks.

2. Stir fry tonight, my favourite.

3. I was a bit cross with the b&bers last night. They asked for a lift to the Cartford , said they would text me around 10.30pm but had t heard anything by10.45.

In the end I had to go & root them out, they had met other staff from their workplace. I told them it took me back to picking up wayward teenagers....they did laugh! A grand bunch of chaps with important jobs. Then they stayed downstairs chatting so I had to get out of bed to put the lights off!