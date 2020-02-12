Loving the sun on my back.......

The last calm sunny day we had before stormy weather descended.

I haven’t been out much to take any photos....too cold & windy to get any enthusiasm up.

These little ducks were looking for food of course, quite vocal in their quacking.



Three good things:

1. The first of the wedding contingent sets off in the morning. Cathy & Garth are having time in the South Island before the wedding.

2. A free copy of The National Geographic magazine....a reward for answering a survey.

3. The wind has dropped tonight...not for long apparently though!