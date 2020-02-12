Previous
Loving the sun on my back....... by happypat
Photo 3070

Loving the sun on my back.......

The last calm sunny day we had before stormy weather descended.
I haven’t been out much to take any photos....too cold & windy to get any enthusiasm up.
These little ducks were looking for food of course, quite vocal in their quacking.

Three good things:
1. The first of the wedding contingent sets off in the morning. Cathy & Garth are having time in the South Island before the wedding.
2. A free copy of The National Geographic magazine....a reward for answering a survey.
3. The wind has dropped tonight...not for long apparently though!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟
Lesley Aldridge ace
Nice to see the sun!
February 12th, 2020  
julia ace
Looks like the ducks are enjoying the sun as well .. hope the sunshine comes back for you soon .. Hope Cathy and Garth have a great time in NZ and there is no crazy weather for them that was in the SI last week ..
February 12th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro Well they are hoping for a bit of sun on their backs too Julz!
February 12th, 2020  
julia ace
@happypat Most of the country is getting well baked but there is pockets of huge downpours ..SI really copped it last week .. Still very dry here..
February 12th, 2020  
