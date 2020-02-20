Previous
The old post office Blackpool. by happypat
The old post office Blackpool.

A wet & windy Blackpool is not the place to be but I did like this row of red telephone boxes outside the old redundant post office.
When I was nursing in Blackpool Victoria Hospital this post office was a vibrant busy building exactly like the one in Preston. That too has a row of telephone boxes outside very similar to this.
The Post offices in Blackpool has moved the the WHSmith shop.

Three good things:
1. It’s taken me a good twenty minutes to suss out the retuning of our TV tonight...last time it did it automatically but not as straightforward this time...it was easy when I worked it out!
2. Trying to finish my library book before I go to the library tomorrow! Had a lovely read this afternoon.
3. My sisters birthday today. I am the eldest she is the youngest.....two brothers in between.
Pat Knowles

Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years
julia ace
Great image .. How lucky was it that a red van is parked at the end of the row of Telephone boxes... fav
February 20th, 2020  
