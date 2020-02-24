Previous
Lancaster Town Hall. by happypat
Lancaster Town Hall.

A very quick trip into Lancaster to buy some Thornton’s chocolate covered toffee for part of Brian’s birthday present. It’s all he wants he says....so couldn’t not get a couple of boxes to take with us.
The town hall was financed by Lord Ashton, a multi millionaire who inherited his fathers oil cloth & linoleum business.
The clock was chiming 12noon as I walked past in the rain.

Three good things:
1. I got fixed up with a nice bit of headgear for one of the weddings.
2. Busy week ahead with b&b, the last one for a month!
3. Two visits from friends today.
