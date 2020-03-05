Sign up
Photo 3090
Pizza time
Evening before the wedding at Brian & Lesleys house.
From left.
Cathy, Harry, Lesley, Emma -bridesmaid, Elish-bridesmaid, Garth, Alex- bride to be & Brian.
Simon was spending the evening at his dad & mums as is the usual custom.
We didn’t stay late as Harry & I were falling asleep!
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
Photo Details
Tags
nz
,
march
,
party.
,
2020
,
..wedding
Sarah Bremner
ace
So lovely to see you all there. Hope you have great sleep and a wonderful wedding day for the happy couple and all the family.
March 5th, 2020
julia
ace
Lovely to see you all together ... Have a lovely day today .. Weather looking good up this way so hope it is the same down there .. look forward to seeing a pic of you and Harry in all your Glory...
March 5th, 2020
Boo
ace
that is such a lovely room
March 5th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely family get together on this happy occasion ! Hope you and Harry caught up with your sleep and enjoyed a wonderful wedding day !
March 5th, 2020
