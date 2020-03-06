Sign up
Photo 3091
Mr & Mrs Ferguson.
Such a lovely wedding...the whole thing was so beautiful. Gorgeous bride & very special venue & a wonderful family occasion!
The Wedding Hall at Te Aroha was so welcoming....we were able to sit outside under the trees & then afterwards in a beautiful old barn. Loads of flowers, candle lights & an amazing band.
Couldn’t have wished for a nicer more personal day.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
Photo Details
Tags
alex
,
simon
,
wedding
,
nz
,
2020
Maggiemae
ace
I think the smiles here were just for you two - having travelled that long way and perhaps had a few difficulties. Glad you could get this for your moments!
March 7th, 2020
