Mr & Mrs Ferguson. by happypat
Mr & Mrs Ferguson.

Such a lovely wedding...the whole thing was so beautiful. Gorgeous bride & very special venue & a wonderful family occasion!

The Wedding Hall at Te Aroha was so welcoming....we were able to sit outside under the trees & then afterwards in a beautiful old barn. Loads of flowers, candle lights & an amazing band.

Couldn’t have wished for a nicer more personal day.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Pat Knowles

Maggiemae ace
I think the smiles here were just for you two - having travelled that long way and perhaps had a few difficulties. Glad you could get this for your moments!
March 7th, 2020  
