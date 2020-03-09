Previous
Next
Proud dad! by happypat
Photo 3092

Proud dad!

Our eldest son Brian walking his daughter down the aisle.

I have pinched this photo from the official photographer. He has sent Alex & Simon about 22 pictures to be going on with.
Loved the black & white!

Moved on to Taupo now to stay with youngest son for ten days or so.
Thank you for all your lovely comments!
It’s easy posting & not commenting myself so I appreciate them all.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
847% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Beautiful photo.. love the glying veil.. fav
March 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise