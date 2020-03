Taupo

A road trip round Lake Taupo today.



Lovely weather for us rain soaked Brits but too dry for NZ.



We have been having trouble with our rental car. Making weird noises when we turn the steering wheel. Had it checked out at a garage rental company told us to got to, he said he thought nothing wrong but he wouldn’t be happy with that noise!

We are waiting for them to say they will bring us a change over but he’s not committed yet....watch this space! I think he expected us to go back to Hamilton for a swop over...