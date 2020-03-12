Previous
The great Waikato river by happypat
Photo 3095

The great Waikato river

This stunning colour is totally SOC. The Waikato river drains out of the volcanic caldera that’s Lake Taupo & on from here to the Huka Falls.
The ice particles in the water is the reason for wonderful turquoise colour, it takes your breath away.
We have a new hire car.
The guy kindly drove down from Hamilton & swopped cars. We feel much safer & it’s a newer model. I booked it myself when Harry wasn’t interested in coming to NZ but should have asked him which car!! We would have had bigger but it’s very nippy so can’t grumble!
Pat Knowles

@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
