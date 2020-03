Napier

Another road trip today to the Art Deco city of Napier.

Took us just over two hours hard driving, lots of twisty roads & up & down hills....was not good driving with our little under powered rental car....we made it in the end. Quite fast drivers in NZ you have to keep moving or you hold everyone up!

We liked Napier very much...very impressive buildings & the turquoise South Pacific ocean shoreline.

We had a delicious warm peach tart with ice cream.