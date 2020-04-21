Spring work....big plots & little plots!

The farmers of small plots & large plots are busy in the Spring weather.

You can see Harrys little raised bed where he grows his potatoes, cabbages & salad stuff. Potatoes early crop are under cover & some second earlies planted today.

We ordered the at the beginning of April & they arrived this morning.

The big farmers are working the fields ploughing, harrowing & planting.

The field beyond our little plot will have maize planted....the whole farm is looking well, very different to a few weeks ago when the land was so wet & flooded.



Three good things:

1. I walked to put our prescriptions into the doctors. I didn’t linger today as I was a bit tired so just a three mile walk.

2. Loads less junk mail....one small advantage at the moment.

3. Our local Care home has been on the news today. A lovely story about a care nurse who had a cushion printed with picture of a residents late wife...instead if kissing het photo he can now have her in his arms. He is in his nineties. Was so lovely to see & very moving. My daughter in law worked there years ago as a staff nurse so it was lovely to watch. They were interviewed by both channels on tv this morning but it was only tonight I realised it was our local one. That nurse was a little angel.