The Cartford Bridge

I go past this bridge on my favourite walk.

You can just see The Cartford Inn in the trees on the right hand side if you look closely.

The interesting fact about this bridge is that it’s a toll bridge. From early morning until 10pm at night it’s manned by the family who live in the white toll house.

You pay your money, you can see the charges on the sign & you are allowed across. It’s a busy bridge too.....I think you can get a season ticket.

The owners of this bridge live in the Bristol area & come up once a year & stay with me.



Three good things:

1. For the duration of the lockdown the bridge is free to cross!

2. There is a book programme on the TV all week....I watched it tonight, they weren’t on long before the adverts came on! Hope it improves!

3. Lovely seeing all these young people on lockdown willing to do jobs on the farms picking asparagus etc....good for them & I hope they earn lots of money, they deserve it!