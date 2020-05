Fastenings

Back on my favourite walk this morning.

I have missed the last couple of days as I’ve just gone on a low dose BP tablet & the side effects have been wobbly legs!!

It seems to be passing now so I dared to venture out.

This gate took my eye!



Three good things:

1. The lovely smell of the grass, hedgerows & country lanes when you’ve missed them for a day or two.

2. A new born lamb at our nephews farm.

3. I managed to shelter under a car port when it threw a shower.