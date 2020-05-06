A tidy up day

I spent some of the morning giving our bedroom a good tidy up....I could see cobwebs!

This afternoon I tidied the garden. Weeding, sweeping & doing out the porch which whoever there is a wind seems to get full of dead leaves.

Luckily our green bin collection is still functioning in the lock down.

I am hoping when the PM talks to us on Sunday he might get the housing market moving with strict rules for house viewing....we have to be ready as we have a viewer lined up.



Three good things:

1. I have just started a charming book called Finding Henry Applebee by Celia Reynolds.

2. Chatting in What’s App with my siblings.

3. Plans for VE Day.