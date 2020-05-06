A tidy up day

I spent some of the morning giving our bedroom a good tidy up....I could see cobwebs!
This afternoon I tidied the garden. Weeding, sweeping & doing out the porch which whoever there is a wind seems to get full of dead leaves.
Luckily our green bin collection is still functioning in the lock down.
I am hoping when the PM talks to us on Sunday he might get the housing market moving with strict rules for house viewing....we have to be ready as we have a viewer lined up.
Three good things:
1. I have just started a charming book called Finding Henry Applebee by Celia Reynolds.
2. Chatting in What’s App with my siblings.
3. Plans for VE Day.
They all want to knock walls down & make it modern....it’s a very old farmhouse...it makes me cross sometimes! . We are under no illusion it’s going to sell fast in this climate!