A tidy up day by happypat
Photo 3148

A tidy up day

I spent some of the morning giving our bedroom a good tidy up....I could see cobwebs!
This afternoon I tidied the garden. Weeding, sweeping & doing out the porch which whoever there is a wind seems to get full of dead leaves.
Luckily our green bin collection is still functioning in the lock down.
I am hoping when the PM talks to us on Sunday he might get the housing market moving with strict rules for house viewing....we have to be ready as we have a viewer lined up.

Three good things:
1. I have just started a charming book called Finding Henry Applebee by Celia Reynolds.
2. Chatting in What’s App with my siblings.
3. Plans for VE Day.
Pat Knowles

Margo Sayer
Delighted to see that you're up and running for potential buyers. Hope they’ll be delighted to buy...
May 6th, 2020  
Pat Knowles
@s4sayer Thanks Margo we have had a lot of viewers but they all say the same...it would cost too much to do it as we want it!
They all want to knock walls down & make it modern....it’s a very old farmhouse...it makes me cross sometimes! . We are under no illusion it’s going to sell fast in this climate!
May 6th, 2020  
