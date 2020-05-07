Sofa...looking good

Running out of places to photograph so falling back on our recent holiday to New Zealand.

I got quite melancholy looking at what a great time we had & thinking whenever are we going to see family over there again....it will be a while I think sadly.

So glad the whole family apart from two got together together. You never know what’s round the corner!



We took this photo in Napier the Art Deco town.



Three good things:

1. Enjoy every moment & appreciate our blessings.

2. We have put up a bit of bunting for VE Day.

3. I sprayed the roses for green fly.