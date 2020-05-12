We have six gorgeous grandchildren, four boys & two girls & at the moment Lydia is the only one living in the UK.
We haven’t seen her since the middle of February & it’s sad we can’t give her a big hug on her birthday.
She is busy working for the NHS in Lancaster as a Speech Therapist & filling in where needed in these hard times.
We have had some great times here in the UK but also in NZ, Singapore, Rome & New York....will we ever travel again I wonder?
Happy birthday dear Lydia, hope you’ve had a lovely day.
Three good things:
1. Grandchildren near & far, always in our thoughts.
2. Back on my walking today, almost five miles.
3. Homemade soup for lunch.
I agree with you Pat, it's very sad that we can't hug our grandchilren. One day we will.