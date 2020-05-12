Lydia

Our youngest granddaughter Lydia is 24 today.



We have six gorgeous grandchildren, four boys & two girls & at the moment Lydia is the only one living in the UK.

We haven’t seen her since the middle of February & it’s sad we can’t give her a big hug on her birthday.

She is busy working for the NHS in Lancaster as a Speech Therapist & filling in where needed in these hard times.

We have had some great times here in the UK but also in NZ, Singapore, Rome & New York....will we ever travel again I wonder?

Happy birthday dear Lydia, hope you’ve had a lovely day.





Three good things:

1. Grandchildren near & far, always in our thoughts.

2. Back on my walking today, almost five miles.

3. Homemade soup for lunch.