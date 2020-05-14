Kitchen herb garden

A tidying up day today. Lots of housework doing little jobs to keep the house in full viewing mode just in case!

No walking but up & down stairs & steps.



My herb garden hasn’t got much in it & I realise that isn’t parsley but fennel....I have never used fennel but someone gave it me last year...it’s grown nicely but I will have to google its use!



Three good things:

1. I cleaned the inside of 26 windows & 14 downstairs outside windows. Another two weeks before our window cleaner comes again.

2. I dozed in the car while Harry went in to buy some fruit. It was hot in the sun!

The bread rolls that he again placed at the bottom of the bag with heavy stuff on top have almost sprung back to shape!